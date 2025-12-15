Welcome to VA Providence: Your Mission Starts Here

VA Providence is proud to welcome newly enrolled Veterans to our New Veteran Orientation, taking place Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at the VA Providence Healthcare System. This event is designed to help Veterans confidently navigate their VA health care journey by connecting them directly with the people, programs and resources available to support them.



The afternoon begins with Enrollment and Claims Support from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering Veterans the opportunity to ask questions, confirm eligibility and receive guidance on VA benefits and claims. From 1 to 3 p.m., Veterans are invited to attend the New Veteran Orientation, where VA Providence leadership and staff will provide an overview of VA services, accommodations and support programs available across the health care system.



During the orientation, Veterans will learn how to access VA care, explore specialty services, understand accommodations and supports, and receive direct assistance with VA claims. The event is structured to be informative, welcoming and Veteran-focused—ensuring participants leave feeling informed, supported and empowered.



Veterans with questions or who would like additional information are encouraged to contact Cheryl Richard at Cheryl.Richard@va.gov or (401) 273-7100 ext. 16559