Gear Up for What’s Next: Veteran Hiring Event with Coworx

VA Providence is hosting a Veteran-focused hiring event in partnership with Coworx Staffing Services, offering Veterans the opportunity to explore immediate and long-term employment options across a variety of industries. This event is open to all Veterans interested in learning more about available positions and next steps toward employment.

Coworx representatives will be on-site to discuss current openings, review qualifications, and answer questions about the application process. Positions being recruited for include machine operator and machine maintenance roles, warehouse associates, and assemblers—providing opportunities for Veterans with a wide range of skills and experience levels.

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at 2:00 P.M., in the Computer Lab, Building 39 at VA Providence. Veterans are encouraged to attend, ask questions and take advantage of this opportunity to connect directly with a staffing partner committed to Veteran employment.

Veterans seeking additional information prior to the event may contact Rosemarie Aponte at 401-273-7100, ext. 15018.