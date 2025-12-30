She Served. She Belongs. She’s Invited

VA Providence invites Women Veterans to join us for a Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the Cape Cod Vet Center—a welcoming space to connect, share experiences, and build community in a relaxed and supportive setting.

This informal gathering offers Women Veterans the opportunity to enjoy coffee, engage in meaningful conversation, and learn more about available Vet Center and VA resources in a comfortable, women-centered environment. Whether attending for connection, conversation, or curiosity, all Women Veterans are encouraged to participate.

The Coffee Hour will take place on Tuesday, February 10, from 9–10 a.m. at the Cape Cod Vet Center, 474 West Main St., Hyannis, MA. There is no cost to attend.

For questions or additional information, Women Veterans may contact Joanne Barrett at Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov or 401-273-7100 ext. 16191