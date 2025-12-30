Refreshing Careers Ahead

VA Providence’s Employment Resource Center (ERC) is hosting a Coca-Cola Job Recruitment Event, offering Veterans the opportunity to learn more about available career paths with one of the world’s most recognized brands.

This event is open to all Veterans and provides a chance to speak directly with recruiters, ask questions, and explore employment opportunities in a supportive, Veteran-focused environment. Whether seeking a new career direction or learning about future possibilities, Veterans are encouraged to attend.

The recruitment event will take place on Tuesday, January 6, at 2 p.m. in Building 39 at VA Providence.

For more information, Veterans may contact Wilcania Baez at (401) 273-7100 ext. 15818