A Seat at the Table: Veterans Café Comes to Bristol

Veterans are invited to take part in the upcoming Veterans Café, a welcoming social dining event designed to bring Veterans together for connection, conversation and community. Hosted at VFW Post 237 in Bristol, this gathering offers a relaxed environment where Veterans can enjoy a meal while engaging with fellow Veterans and local partners.

In addition to the shared meal, representatives from Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services, and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on site to connect with Veterans, answer questions, and provide information on available resources and benefits.

Event Details

• Date: Wednesday, January 21

• Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Location: VFW Post 237, 850 Hope St., Bristol, RI

Veterans Café is more than a meal—it’s an opportunity to build connections, access support, and spend time with those who understand the shared experience of service.