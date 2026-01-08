Serving Those Who Served: Veterans Resource Expo 2026

Veterans Inc. will host the Veterans Resource Expo 2026 on Saturday, March 21, 2026, bringing together Veterans, transitioning service members and military families for a one-stop connection to essential community resources.



The expo is designed to connect attendees with organizations offering support in employment, education, health care, housing, benefits assistance, financial wellness and overall quality of life. Community partners will be on hand to share information, answer questions and help Veterans better understand the services available to them.



The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, located at 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI. There is no cost to attend, and all Veterans, service members and military families are encouraged to participate.