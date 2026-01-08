From the Zoo Gate to a New Career: Veterans Hiring Event

The Roger Williams Park Zoo will host a Veterans Hiring Event at the VA Providence Healthcare System offering Veterans an opportunity to learn about current and upcoming employment opportunities with one of Rhode Island’s most well-known institutions.



This event is open to all Veterans and is designed to provide an overview of available positions, workplace culture and the hiring process at Roger Williams Park Zoo. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions, share insights and discuss how Veterans’ skills and experiences can translate into meaningful civilian careers.



The hiring event will take place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, from 2–3 p.m. in Building 39 (Computer Lab) at VA Providence. Veterans interested in attending are encouraged to participate and explore potential career pathways.



For more information, Veterans may contact Rosemarie Aponte at .