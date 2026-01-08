Honoring Her Service: Women Veteran History Month at VA Providence

Join Women Veteran History Month at the VA Providence Healthcare System on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 1 p.m. in the 5th Floor Auditorium.

Meet Joanne Barrett, Women Veteran Program Manager, hear from special guest speakers Dora Vasquez and Colonel Sharon Harmon, and receive personalized assistance from VA Providence’s Enrollment team and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA).

VA Providence, 5th Floor Auditorium

March 5, 2026

12:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Joanne Barrett at Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov or .