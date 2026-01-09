From Service to Science: Amgen Recruitment Event at VA Providence

The VA Providence Healthcare System will host an Amgen Recruitment Event on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, offering Veterans the opportunity to learn about career pathways in the biotechnology industry.

This event, open to all Veterans, will feature representatives from Amgen (chatgpt://generic-entity?number=1) who will discuss employment opportunities, workplace culture and how Veterans’ skills and experiences can translate into careers in science, research and biotechnology-related fields.

The session will take place from 2–3 p.m. and is designed to provide Veterans with insight into a fast-growing industry while offering direct engagement with a leading biotechnology company. Veterans interested in exploring new professional opportunities are encouraged to attend.

For more information, Veterans may contact Talia Myers at .