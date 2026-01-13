VA Providence is proud to host a Go RED for Women’s Heart Health event on Friday, Feb. 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the main lobby, bringing awareness to heart health while connecting Women Veterans with the care and benefits they have earned.

Heart disease remains a leading health concern for women, and this event serves as both a show of support and a point of access. The VA Providence Healthcare System Women Veteran Program, Enrollment team, and representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on hand to answer questions, assist with enrollment, and help Women Veterans navigate VA health care and benefits.

All Veterans, staff, and visitors are encouraged to wear red in solidarity and support of women’s heart health. Whether you stop by for information, assistance, or to show support, your presence helps reinforce the importance of prevention, awareness, and access to care.

When: Friday, Feb. 6 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Main Lobby, VA Providence

Who: Open to all — wear red and stand with Women Veterans