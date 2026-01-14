Taking Charge of My Heart, Life and Health – Women Veterans Whole Health Group

VA Providence invites Women Veterans to take part in Taking Charge of My Heart, Life and Health, a women-only Whole Health group focused on heart health, stress management and whole-person wellness. This in-person, six-week program creates a supportive space where Women Veterans can connect with peers, explore what matters most to them and learn practical strategies to improve both physical and emotional well-being.



Participants will complete a Personal Health Inventory, develop SMART goals and engage in self-care activities that support long-term heart health. Grounded in the Whole Health model, the group emphasizes sustainable lifestyle changes—movement, stress reduction, nutrition and mindfulness—while empowering Women Veterans to take an active role in their health.



When: Tuesdays, 1:00–2:30 p.m.

Session length: 90 minutes | Duration: Six weeks

First class: Feb. 3, 2026

To sign up: VA Providence Wellness Center,

For Women Veterans only