Gear Up and Get Connected: Free Veteran Event – Extreme Airsoft

VA Providence is hosting a free Veteran event at Extreme Airsoft, offering Veterans an opportunity to connect, learn and engage in a unique recreational setting alongside fellow Veterans. In addition to learning about airsoft, Veterans will have access to VA health care enrollment assistance and Veterans Benefits Administration claims support during the event.



This no-registration-required event combines community connection with on-site benefits support in a relaxed, welcoming environment—meeting Veterans where they are while making information and resources easily accessible.



When: March 11, 2026 | 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where: 1425 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, RI

Cost: Free

Registration: Not required