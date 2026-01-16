Healthy Teaching Kitchen — Heart Health for Women Veterans: Cooking With Heart

As part of VA Providence’s Go Red for Women initiative, VA Providence is inviting Women Veterans to take part in a Healthy Teaching Kitchen focused on heart health on Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Led by VA Providence clinical dietitians, this interactive cooking demonstration will highlight practical, heart-healthy food choices and cooking techniques designed to support cardiovascular wellness.

Participants will learn how small, sustainable nutrition changes can make a meaningful difference in heart health while gaining tips that can be easily incorporated into everyday meals. This event supports VA Providence’s commitment to education, prevention and whole health for Women Veterans throughout American Heart Month.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: VA Providence Nutrition

To Register: Contact Nutrition at