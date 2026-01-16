Women Veterans Train With Rhode Island FC for Heart Health

As part of VA Providence’s Go Red for Women initiative, Women Veterans are invited to take part in a special Rhode Island FC (RIFC) training session on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium. This interactive event will highlight the importance of physical activity in supporting heart health while offering Women Veterans a unique opportunity to experience professional soccer training up close.



Participants will have the chance to interact with Rhode Island FC players, meet the team’s mascot Chip, and learn how regular movement and exercise contribute to cardiovascular wellness. The session combines education, motivation and community connection—reinforcing VA Providence’s commitment to prevention, whole health and empowering Women Veterans to take charge of their heart health during Heart Month and beyond.



Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Centreville Bank Stadium



To RSVP or learn more about Women’s Health at VA Providence:



Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov