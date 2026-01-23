Women Veteran Coffee Lover Club

Women Veterans are invited to gather for a relaxed and welcoming Coffee Lover Club event hosted by the Providence Vet Center and VA Providence Women Veterans Program. This informal meet-up offers a space to connect with fellow Women Veterans, enjoy a warm cup of coffee and take time for conversation in a supportive environment.



The Coffee Lover Club is designed to foster community and connection, providing Women Veterans an opportunity to share experiences, build relationships and learn more about the resources available through the Providence Vet Center. Whether stopping by for the full event or just a cup and a chat, all are welcome.



Event Details:

• Who: Women Veterans

• When: Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 1:00–2:30 p.m.

• Where: Providence Vet Center, 2038 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI 02889

• Contact: Joanne Barrett |



Women Veterans are encouraged to attend and take part in this opportunity to connect, unwind and enjoy meaningful conversation in a welcoming setting.