A Seat at the Table: Veterans Café

When:

Wed. Feb 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

VFW Post 306

171 Fountain Street

Pawtucket, RI

Cost:

Free

Veterans are invited to step away from the routine and enjoy free lunch and meaningful connection at Veterans Café, a social dining event centered on camaraderie, conversation and community.

Hosted by the Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, this gathering creates a welcoming space for Veterans of all eras to come together, share a meal and connect with fellow Veterans in a relaxed, supportive environment.

The event will be held Wednesday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VFW Post 306, 171 Fountain Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Transportation assistance is available for those who need it: MTM Link at 1-

