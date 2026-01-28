A Seat at the Table: Veterans Café

Veterans are invited to step away from the routine and enjoy free lunch and meaningful connection at Veterans Café, a social dining event centered on camaraderie, conversation and community.



Hosted by the Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, this gathering creates a welcoming space for Veterans of all eras to come together, share a meal and connect with fellow Veterans in a relaxed, supportive environment.



The event will be held Wednesday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VFW Post 306, 171 Fountain Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860.

Transportation assistance is available for those who need it: MTM Link at 1-