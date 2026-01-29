Give with Heart: Blood Drive at VA Providence



VA Providence invites Veterans and members of the community to take part in a lifesaving Blood Drive in honor of American Heart Month. This important event offers a simple way to give back and help ensure a strong blood supply for patients across Rhode Island.



Hosted in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center, the blood drive will take place on Friday, February 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the 5th Floor Auditorium at VA Providence Healthcare System, located at 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence.



All eligible donors—Veterans, staff and community members—are encouraged to participate. Each donation can help save multiple lives and supports heart health awareness throughout the month of February.