Veterans Café Brings Community and Connection to North Scituate

Veterans are invited to come together for connection, conversation and a shared meal at the upcoming Veterans Café on Wednesday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 19 in North Scituate.

Hosted by the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services in collaboration with Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, the Veterans Café offers a welcoming space for Veterans to socialize while enjoying a complimentary meal alongside fellow Veterans.

VA Providence enrollment staff and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on site to answer questions, assist with enrollment and provide information about available VA health care and benefits.

