Veterans Café Heads to Newport for April Gathering

The Veterans Café series continues Wednesday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elks Lodge 104 in Newport, offering Veterans an opportunity to connect over food and conversation in a relaxed, community-based setting.

Hosted by the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, the event focuses on reducing isolation while ensuring Veterans are aware of the benefits and resources available to them.

VA Providence enrollment staff and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be present to provide assistance with VA health care enrollment and benefits-related questions.