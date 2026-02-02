Veterans Café Continues in West Greenwich

Veterans in the West Greenwich and Coventry areas are invited to attend a Veterans Café on Wednesday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coventry–West Greenwich Elks Lodge #2285.

Hosted by the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, the event provides Veterans with a welcoming space to enjoy a meal, build connections and learn more about supportive services available across the state.

VA Providence enrollment staff and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be available to assist Veterans with enrollment, benefits questions and resource navigation.