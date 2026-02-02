Veterans Café Wraps Up June in Warwick

The Veterans Café series concludes with a June gathering on Wednesday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 43 in Warwick.

Hosted by the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, the Veterans Café offers Veterans an opportunity to connect, share experiences and enjoy a complimentary meal in a supportive environment.

VA Providence enrollment staff and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be on hand to provide information, answer questions and assist with enrollment and benefits.