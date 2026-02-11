Red Alert: Women Veterans Heart Health Webinar

VA Providence is proud to invite Women Veterans to participate in an upcoming virtual heart health webinar focused on education, empowerment and prevention. As part of our ongoing Go Red initiative, this event will highlight heart disease awareness and provide practical strategies Women Veterans can use to take charge of their cardiovascular health.



Heart disease remains the leading health risk for women, and Women Veterans face unique stressors and service-related factors that can impact long-term heart health. This webinar will provide expert insight, actionable prevention tips and resources designed specifically with women in mind. Participants will gain a better understanding of risk factors, warning signs and lifestyle changes that support a stronger heart.



By combining trusted medical guidance with accessible virtual programming, VA Providence continues its commitment to whole-person care—ensuring Women Veterans have the tools, knowledge and support needed to live healthier lives.



Women Veterans are encouraged to register in advance using the link below:

https://heart.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IlvjDQfpQQiXMO5fXCoyog#/registration