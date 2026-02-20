Answer the Call to Education: University of Phoenix Info Session at VA Providence

VA Providence Healthcare System is hosting an upcoming education information session for Veterans interested in continuing their academic journey.



On March 3, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Building 39, Computer Lab, representatives from the University of Phoenix will be onsite to discuss how VA education benefits can be used to support degree and certificate programs.



This session will provide Veterans with an opportunity to learn how their earned VA benefits can work together with university programs to help them reach their educational and career goals. Attendees will be able to ask questions directly and explore next steps in a supportive setting.



For more information, Veterans can contact Melissa Clement at .



This event is open to all Veterans.