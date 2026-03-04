Building Futures: Local 51 Recruitment Event at VA Providence

VA Providence is partnering with Local 51 to connect Veterans with rewarding careers in the skilled trades during an upcoming Recruitment Event on March 10 from 2–3 p.m. in Building 39 on the VA Providence campus.



The event will introduce Veterans to apprenticeship opportunities in plumbing, pipefitting, and HVAC, providing a direct pathway to stable, high-demand careers within Rhode Island’s construction and mechanical trades industries. Representatives from Local 51 will be available to explain apprenticeship programs, training requirements, and career advancement opportunities available through the union.



Apprenticeships offer Veterans the opportunity to earn while they learn, combining classroom instruction with hands-on training and competitive wages. For many transitioning service members and Veterans, skilled trades programs provide a meaningful next step that builds on the teamwork, discipline, and technical skills developed during military service.



All Veterans are welcome to attend and learn more about how apprenticeship programs can lead to long-term careers in the building trades.



Event Details

March 10

2 – 3 p.m.

VA Providence, Building 39 - Computer Lab

830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI



For more information, please contact Roseanna Lapointe at