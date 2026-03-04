Snack Savvy: Chickpea Cookie Dough Takes Center Stage

Healthy snacking takes the spotlight at VA Providence next week as part of our ongoing Snack Savvy series. On Tuesday, March 10, the featured ingredient will be the versatile and nutritious chickpea, demonstrating how simple ingredients can be transformed into delicious and heart-healthy snacks.



During the session, participants will learn how to prepare two creative chickpea-based recipes: chickpea cookie dough—a surprisingly sweet and protein-packed treat—and crispy roasted chickpeas, a savory snack that delivers both crunch and nutrition. The demonstration will highlight how chickpeas can serve as a healthy alternative to traditional snack options while supporting balanced nutrition.



Snack Savvy events are designed to introduce Veterans and staff to easy, practical ways to make healthier food choices. By showcasing simple recipes and nutritious ingredients, the series encourages participants to explore new foods that support overall wellness.



Veterans and staff interested in attending are encouraged to contact Nutrition at to RSVP and reserve a spot.