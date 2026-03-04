Stronger Together: Caregiver Support at VA Providence

Caring for a loved one can be both rewarding and challenging. To ensure Veteran caregivers have a space to connect, learn, and support one another, VA Providence recently promoted its Caregiver Support Group, an informal gathering designed specifically for Veterans who are caring for a loved one.



The group provides an opportunity for Veteran caregivers to meet others who share similar experiences, exchange advice, and learn about valuable community resources available to support them in their caregiving roles. These conversations help build a network of support while reinforcing that caregivers are not alone in navigating the responsibilities that come with caring for family members and fellow Veterans.



Participants also receive information about programs and services that can make caregiving more manageable, including resources offered through VA Providence and partner organizations. By bringing caregivers together in a welcoming and supportive environment, VA Providence continues its commitment to caring not only for Veterans, but for those who stand beside them every day.



The Caregiver Support Group meets every first Wednesday of the month. Veterans who are caring for a loved one and are interested in learning more or connecting with fellow caregivers are encouraged to participate.



For more information, please contact