Building Futures: Local 57 Recruitment Event at VA Providence

Veterans seeking a new career pathway are invited to attend a Local 57 Recruitment Event at the VA Providence Healthcare System. This event will introduce Veterans to opportunities within the Apprenticeship Skill and Improvement Program, including training and career paths as Heavy Equipment Operators.



Union apprenticeship programs offer Veterans a strong transition into civilian careers by combining hands-on training with mentorship and industry-recognized certifications. Representatives from Local 57 will be on site to explain the apprenticeship process, discuss career opportunities in the heavy equipment field, and answer questions about program eligibility and training requirements.



The event provides Veterans with a direct connection to a workforce pipeline that offers competitive wages, professional development, and long-term career growth. By partnering with organizations like Local 57, VA Providence continues to support Veterans in achieving meaningful employment after military service.



Veterans interested in learning more about skilled trades and apprenticeship opportunities are encouraged to attend and explore how their military experience can translate into a rewarding civilian career.



Event Details

March 24, 2026

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

VA Providence Healthcare System

Building 39

830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908



For more information, please contact Rosemarie Donahue at .