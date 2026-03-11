PACT Act Pit Stop Coming to Tiverton

Veterans in the Tiverton area will have an opportunity to connect directly with VA and Veteran support organizations during the upcoming PACT Act Pit Stop event.



This outreach event is designed to help Veterans learn about and access the benefits they have earned, particularly those related to the PACT Act, which expands health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during military service.



Representatives from VA Providence Enrollment, the Veterans Benefits Administration, and Veterans Inc. will be on site to provide information, assist with enrollment in VA health care, and answer questions about disability claims, benefits eligibility, and available support services.



Events like the PACT Act Pit Stop are part of VA Providence’s continued outreach to ensure Veterans receive the care and benefits they deserve while strengthening connections with the Veteran community across Rhode Island.



Veterans, family members, and caregivers are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the resources available.



Event Details

April 4, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

VFW Post 5392

134 Shove St.

Tiverton, RI