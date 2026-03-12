Two Kilometers, Countless Connections: Join VA Providence for the VA2K

Veterans, families and community members are invited to lace up their sneakers and join the VA Providence Healthcare System for the annual VA2K Walk & Roll on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Youth Lodge at Buttonwoods Park, 116 Long St., Warwick, RI.

The VA2K is a nationwide VA initiative designed to promote health, wellness and community engagement while supporting Veterans experiencing homelessness. Participants walk or roll two kilometers (approximately 1.24 miles) and are encouraged to bring voluntary donations of clothing, hygiene items or other essentials that will be distributed to Veterans in need. The event is designed to be accessible to people of all abilities and fitness levels, making it a welcoming opportunity for the entire community to come together in support of Veterans.

During the event, the VA Providence Enrollment Team and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on site to assist Veterans with questions about VA health care enrollment, benefits eligibility and available services. Veterans who have not yet enrolled in VA health care or who are curious about their benefits are encouraged to attend and speak directly with staff who can provide guidance and support.

By combining physical activity with outreach and resource connection, the VA2K highlights VA Providence’s commitment to ensuring Veterans have access to the care, benefits and support they have earned.

For those who want to move in other ways, Yoga (12:00 pm) and Tai Chi (12:30 pm) will be offered.

Community members, Veterans and supporters are encouraged to attend, walk, and connect with local VA staff and partners in a relaxed park setting while learning more about the services available to those who served.