Careers in Craft: Charcuterie Artisans Recruiting Veterans

Veterans interested in new career opportunities are invited to attend an upcoming Job Recruitment event hosted at VA Providence in partnership with leading charcuterie producers Creminelli, Fratelli Beretta and Del Duca. The event will provide Veterans with the opportunity to learn about available roles, speak directly with company representatives and explore pathways into the growing food production and artisan culinary industry.



The recruitment session will take place on Tuesday, March 31, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in Building 39, Computer Lab D at VA Providence. Representatives will provide information about open positions, hiring requirements and opportunities for career advancement within their organizations.



Events like this reflect the VA Providence Healthcare System’s commitment to supporting Veterans beyond clinical care by helping connect them with meaningful employment opportunities. Career pathways in food production, logistics and artisan manufacturing continue to expand, offering Veterans stable and rewarding work environments where their leadership, teamwork and attention to detail are highly valued.



Veterans who are interested in attending or learning more are encouraged to reach out for additional information.



For more information:

Wilcania Baez



