Dip Into Healthy Living: Snack Savvy Teaching Kitchen Returns

The VA Providence Healthcare System Nutrition Service continues its Snack Savvy Healthy Teaching Kitchen series with an upcoming class focused on creating flavorful and nutritious homemade snacks.

The next session will be held on Tuesday, March 24, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM and will highlight homemade dips paired with baked chips and fresh-cut vegetables. During the interactive class, participants will learn simple techniques for preparing healthier snack options that support heart health and overall wellness.

The Snack Savvy series is designed to help Veterans develop practical kitchen skills while exploring healthier alternatives to common snacks. By demonstrating easy recipes and ingredient substitutions, Nutrition Service staff empower Veterans to make sustainable dietary choices that support long-term health.

Veterans interested in participating are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance.

To RSVP:

VA Providence Nutrition Service

