Voices of Support: Raising Awareness for Military Sexual Trauma

On Wednesday, April 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., VA Providence will host a Military Sexual Trauma (MST) and Sexual Assault Awareness Month awareness display in the main hospital lobby. The display will focus on raising awareness about Military Sexual Trauma and highlighting the resources available to Veterans who may have experienced MST during their service.

The informational display will feature educational materials designed to help Veterans and staff better understand MST and the support services available through the VA Providence Healthcare System. Military Sexual Trauma refers to sexual assault or repeated, threatening sexual harassment experienced during military service, and VA provides confidential care, counseling and support for those impacted.

A key element of the display will be a Message of Support Board, where staff and Veterans will be invited to share words of encouragement and support for survivors. Messages will be reviewed before being posted to ensure the space remains respectful and supportive. The board will serve as a visible demonstration of the VA Providence community’s commitment to supporting survivors and fostering a culture of dignity, understanding and healing.

By bringing this awareness display to the main lobby, VA Providence continues its commitment to ensuring Veterans know they are supported and that help is available for those who have experienced Military Sexual Trauma.