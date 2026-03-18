Freedom 250: Celebrating Service in America’s Most Patriotic Town

As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, VA Providence is bringing Veterans together in a community that has long stood at the center of America’s patriotic tradition — Bristol, Rhode Island.



Founded in 1680, Bristol is nationally known for hosting the oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration in the United States, a tradition that began in 1785 and continues today. Each year, the town proudly celebrates the freedoms secured during the American Revolution, making it a fitting place to recognize the service of the Veterans who have defended the nation across generations.



On June 13, 2026, the VA Providence Healthcare System will host Freedom 250 at the Bristol Elks Lodge, connecting Veterans with the care and benefits they earned through their service. Representatives from the VA Providence Enrollment Team and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on site to assist Veterans with VA health care enrollment and VA disability claims assistance.



By bringing VA services directly into the community, the Freedom 250 event helps ensure Veterans can easily access the resources they deserve. As Bristol prepares for another summer of patriotic celebration, VA Providence is proud to honor America’s past by supporting the Veterans who continue to shape its future.



Event Details

June 13, 2026

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Bristol Elks Lodge

1 Constitution St

Bristol, RI 02809