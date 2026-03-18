Freedom 250: Honoring Service in Historic Newport

As America prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence, VA Providence will continue the Freedom 250 celebration in the historic coastal city of Newport, Rhode Island — a community deeply connected to the nation’s early history and military tradition.



Founded in 1639, Newport quickly became one of the most important seaports in colonial America and played a key role in the nation’s early development. Rhode Island itself made history when it became the first of the thirteen colonies to formally renounce allegiance to the British Crown on May 4, 1776, two months before the Declaration of Independence.



Today, Newport continues its connection to national defense as the home of Naval Station Newport and the U.S. Naval War College, where generations of military leaders have trained and served.



On June 27, 2026, the VA Providence Healthcare System will host a Freedom 250 Veteran Outreach Event at the Newport Elks Lodge, bringing VA services directly to Veterans across Aquidneck Island and surrounding communities. During the event, the VA Providence Enrollment Team and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will assist Veterans with VA health care enrollment and disability claims, helping ensure they can easily access the benefits they earned through their service.



As the nation reflects on 250 years of freedom, events like Freedom 250 remind us that honoring America’s history also means supporting the Veterans who defended it.



Event Details

📅 June 27, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Newport Elks Lodge

141 Pelham St

Newport, RI

