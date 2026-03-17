Connecting Veterans to the Benefits They Earned

Veterans, service members and their families are invited to attend an upcoming Veterans Resource Fair at Cape Cod Community College, an event designed to help Veterans better understand and access the benefits and services they earned through their service.



Taking place Friday, April 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the event will bring together a wide range of organizations dedicated to supporting the Veteran community. Representatives will be on hand to provide information and assistance with VA health care enrollment, VA disability compensation, the VA Caregiver Program, Veterans Readiness and Employment (VR&E), housing assistance, and state and local Veteran services.



The resource fair will also include participation from the Cape Cod Vet Center and local nonprofit Veteran organizations, ensuring attendees have access to both federal and community-based support networks. Veterans will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about available programs, and connect directly with professionals who can help them navigate their benefits.



Events like this help ensure Veterans have the information and support they need to access the care, services and opportunities they earned while defending the nation. All Veterans, active duty service members and their families are welcome to attend.

