Opening Doors to Opportunity: Citizens Bank Recruitment Session at VA Providence

The VA Providence Healthcare System is partnering with Citizens Bank to host a Job Recruitment and Information Session designed to connect Veterans with meaningful career opportunities in the banking and financial services sector.



The event will take place on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Building 39 Computer Lab at VA Providence, located at 830 Chalkstone Ave. in Providence. Representatives from Citizens Bank will be on hand to share information about current job openings and career pathways within the organization.



Citizens Bank is currently seeking candidates for a variety of roles including Banker/Manager positions, IT-related opportunities, Maintenance Risk roles, Analytics positions, and Teller positions. This information session will give Veterans the opportunity to learn about these positions, ask questions directly to recruiters and better understand how their skills and experience can translate into the financial services industry.



Events like this help support Veterans as they transition to new careers by connecting them with employers who recognize the leadership, dedication and technical skills Veterans bring to the workforce. All Veterans are encouraged to attend and explore these employment opportunities.



For additional information, Veterans may contact Kimberly Kralicky at or visit Jobs.CitizensBank.com.