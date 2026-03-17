Connecting Veterans to Careers: VA Providence Veteran’s Job Fair

The VA Providence Healthcare System Employment Resource Center will host a Veteran’s Job Fair on April 21, 2026, offering Veterans the opportunity to connect directly with local employers and explore new career opportunities.



The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the 5th Floor Classrooms of the main building at VA Providence, located at 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI. Employers from across the region will be available to discuss open positions, hiring processes and career pathways, helping Veterans better understand how their military experience and skills can translate into meaningful civilian careers.



In addition to meeting with employers, attendees will also have access to important benefits information. The VA Providence enrollment team and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be present to assist Veterans with questions about VA health care enrollment, benefits eligibility and available programs, ensuring Veterans can take full advantage of the resources they earned through their service.



Events like this support Veterans not only in their health care needs but also in achieving long-term stability through meaningful employment and access to earned benefits. All Veterans are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to connect with employers and learn more about VA resources.



For more information, Veterans can contact Kim Kralicky at .