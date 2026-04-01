Calling All Veterans: Connect, Learn and Get Enrolled

Veterans are invited to attend the 7th Annual Calling All Veterans Day on Saturday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Seabee Museum and Memorial Park. Hosted by RI Elder Info and led by Deb Burton, this event brings together Veterans, families and community partners for a day focused on connection and access to resources.



Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about a wide range of local services designed to support Veterans across all stages of life. Whether you’re looking for healthcare information, community programs or benefits guidance, this event offers a one-stop opportunity to engage directly with organizations dedicated to serving those who served.



The VA Providence enrollment team will be on site to assist Veterans with enrolling in VA healthcare, while the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be available to provide claims assistance and answer benefits-related questions. This is an excellent opportunity to get personalized support and ensure you are accessing the benefits you’ve earned.



Join us for a meaningful day of outreach, information and community—because connecting Veterans to the resources they deserve remains a top priority.