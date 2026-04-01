Crispy & Healthy: Broccoli Fritters Made Easy

Join VA Providence Nutrition Services for an upcoming Healthy Teaching Kitchen class focused on creating a delicious, nutritious twist on a classic favorite—broccoli fritters.



This hands-on session will walk participants through simple techniques to prepare crispy, flavorful fritters using wholesome ingredients you can easily recreate at home. Whether you’re looking to add more vegetables to your diet or explore new healthy recipes, this class offers practical skills and inspiration to support your wellness goals.



Tuesday, April 7

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM



To reserve your spot or learn more, contact Nutrition Services at (401) 457-1444.



Don’t miss this opportunity to build healthy habits while enjoying great food in a supportive, educational setting.