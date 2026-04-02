Pints for Jim: Give Blood, Save Lives

VA Providence Healthcare System will host a blood drive in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center on Thursday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 5th Floor Auditorium. This special event, Pints for Jim, honors Dr. Jim Rudolph and supports ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving blood to those in need.

Blood donations play a critical role in patient care, supporting everything from emergency treatment to chronic illness management. This drive not only helps maintain a stable blood supply but also brings the community together in support of Veterans and patients across the region.

Staff, Veterans and community members are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and make a difference. Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at ribc.org/drives or by scanning the QR code on the flyer. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

