Spring into Health: Resources, Support and Connection

VA Providence’s HPACT clinic and Operation Stand Down Rhode Island will host the annual Spring into Health Resource Fair Stand Down on Friday, April 17, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HPACT Trailer 37. Lunch will be provided.

This event is designed to connect Veterans—particularly those experiencing or at risk of homelessness—with essential resources in a relaxed, non-classroom setting. Attendees can access support in areas including health and nutrition, housing, benefits, substance use treatment, suicide prevention and more.

Now in its ninth year, this collaborative effort focuses on meeting Veterans where they are, providing education and services in a welcoming environment that prioritizes immediate needs while promoting long-term health and stability.