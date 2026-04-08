Unlock Your Next Mission: Veteran Employment & Resource Fair

The Providence VA Regional Office is inviting Veterans, service members, and the community to take the next step toward meaningful employment at the 3rd Annual Employment & Resource Fair.

Taking place on Wednesday, April 30, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., this no-cost event will be held at the CCRI Knight Campus, 400 East Avenue, Warwick, RI. Employer set-up will begin at 10:00 a.m., with doors opening shortly after for attendees ready to connect, learn, and grow.

This event is designed to bring together employers, resource providers, and job seekers in one place—creating real opportunities for career advancement and long-term success. Attendees will have the chance to explore job openings, network directly with hiring organizations, and access valuable support services to help navigate their employment journey.

The VA Providence Enrollment Team will also be on site to assist Veterans with enrollment and answer questions about available VA healthcare benefits, ensuring attendees leave not only with career connections, but also with access to the care they’ve earned.

Whether transitioning from military service, seeking new career opportunities, or looking to build professional connections, this resource fair provides a direct pathway to employment and stability. Events like this reflect a shared commitment to ensuring Veterans and their families have access to the tools and opportunities they’ve earned through their service.

For additional information, contact Ryan Pike at ryan.pike@va.gov.