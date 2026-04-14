PACT to Care: West Warwick Outreach

VA Providence will host a PACT Act outreach and enrollment event on Saturday, May 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at VFW Post 449 in West Warwick, Rhode Island. This event is designed to connect Veterans directly with the benefits and care they earned through their service, particularly those impacted by toxic exposures covered under the PACT Act.

The VA Providence enrollment team and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on-site to assist Veterans with enrolling in VA health care, filing or reviewing disability claims, and answering questions about eligibility under the PACT Act. This is a critical opportunity for Veterans who may not yet be enrolled or who believe they may now qualify for expanded benefits.

Events like this ensure Veterans have direct, face-to-face access to the resources they need without barriers. By bringing services into the community, VA Providence continues to expand access and meet Veterans where they are.

