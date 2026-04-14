Healthy Teaching Kitchen - Snack Smart Finale: Cannellini Creations

VA Providence will host the final session of its Snack Savvy series during a Healthy Teaching Kitchen class on Tuesday, April 21st from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This session will feature a hands-on demonstration of how to prepare cannellini bean hummus, a heart-healthy and nutritious snack option.

Led by VA Providence Nutrition Services, this class is part of a broader effort to empower Veterans with practical tools to improve their overall health through simple, sustainable dietary choices. Participants will learn how to incorporate nutrient-rich ingredients into their daily routines while gaining confidence in the kitchen.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen continues to play a key role in Whole Health by helping Veterans take charge of their well-being through education, prevention, and lifestyle changes.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Nutrition at .