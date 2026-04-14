Start Strong: New Veteran Orientation

VA Providence will host a New Veteran Orientation on Friday, June 12th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering Veterans a one-stop opportunity to learn about the full range of services available to them.

This orientation is designed to simplify the process of accessing VA care and benefits by bringing together key resources in one place. Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care, meet directly with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives, and gain a better understanding of the programs and services available through VA Providence.

Whether newly separated from service or simply new to VA care, this orientation provides a clear starting point and ensures Veterans are equipped with the knowledge needed to navigate their benefits.