Logging On for Veterans: VA Providence Virtual Town Hall

VA Providence will host a virtual Community Town Hall on Wednesday, May 13, from 5 to 6 p.m., offering Veterans, family members, caregivers and community partners an opportunity to connect directly with VA Providence leadership.

The event will focus on the benefits of enrolling with VA Providence, including access to primary care, specialty care, mental health services, women’s health care, pharmacy support, whole health programs and coordination with other Veteran resources. Leadership will also be available to answer questions and help attendees better understand how VA Providence supports Veterans across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

This virtual format makes it easier for Veterans to participate from wherever they are while learning more about the care and services available to them. Whether a Veteran is already enrolled, newly eligible or unsure where to begin, the town hall is designed to provide helpful information and a clear path forward.

Veterans interested in attending can join using the provided link.