Cutting a Path to Your Future: Rob Roy Academy

VA Providence is helping Veterans turn passion into profession with an upcoming information session focused on careers in cosmetology, esthetics and barbering. In partnership with Rob Roy Academy, this session is designed to connect Veterans with real-world career pathways while highlighting how VA educational benefits can be used to support that journey.



During the session, Veterans will learn how to apply their earned benefits toward training programs that lead to in-demand careers. Representatives will be available to explain the enrollment process, outline program options and answer questions about how to maximize VA education benefits. Whether exploring a new career or building on existing skills, this event provides a clear and accessible starting point.



The event will take place Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 2 to 3 p.m. at VA Providence in the Bldg. 39 Computer Lab. Veterans attending will gain direct insight into flexible training opportunities and receive guidance on taking the next step toward a sustainable and rewarding career.



By bringing education, resources and career opportunities together in one place, VA Providence continues to expand access and empower Veterans to invest in their future. The session is open to all Veterans interested in learning more about these career fields.