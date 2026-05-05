Serving Those Who Served: Smithfield Outreach Event

VA Providence Healthcare System is bringing critical resources directly into the community with an upcoming outreach event at the East Smithfield Library. In partnership with Gateway Mental Health and the Veterans Benefits Administration, this event is designed to connect Veterans, service members and their families with the care, benefits and support they’ve earned.

Taking place on Thursday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 50 Esmond St. in Smithfield, the event will feature representatives from VA Providence’s Enrollment Team and Suicide Prevention program. Staff will be on-site to assist with VA health care enrollment, answer questions about eligibility, and provide information on available benefits and services.

In addition to enrollment and benefits support, attendees will have access to suicide prevention resources and mental health support through VA Providence and Gateway Mental Health. This collaborative approach ensures Veterans can connect with both federal and community-based services in one location.

Events like this reflect VA Providence’s ongoing commitment to increasing access, reducing barriers to care, and meeting Veterans where they are. Whether you’re newly separated, not yet enrolled, or simply looking to learn more, this event offers a direct pathway to support.