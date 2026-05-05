Stirring Up Wellness: Healthy Teaching Kitchen Returns

VA Providence is bringing healthy living back to the kitchen with the launch of a new Healthy Teaching Kitchen series: Fighting Inflammation in the Kitchen. This interactive program is designed to empower Veterans with practical nutrition knowledge and simple, effective cooking strategies that support overall health and well-being.



The upcoming session, scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., will feature a hands-on demonstration focused on preparing Baked Oatmeal—a nutritious, easy-to-make recipe that highlights ingredients known to help reduce inflammation. Participants will gain valuable insight into how everyday food choices can make a meaningful impact on long-term health.



Led by VA Providence Nutrition experts, the session will offer guidance on anti-inflammatory cooking techniques, meal planning tips, and ways to incorporate healthier ingredients into daily routines. Whether you’re new to cooking or looking to refine your approach, this class provides a supportive and educational environment to learn and grow.



Veterans interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling Nutrition at .