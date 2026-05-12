Farming New Roots: Veterans Explore Careers in Rhode Island Farming

VA Providence Connects Veterans with Agricultural Career Pathways



VA Providence Healthcare System is partnering with SKVL Organic World Pvt Ltd to introduce Veterans to unique career opportunities in the agricultural industry through an upcoming informational event focused on farming careers in Rhode Island.



The event, scheduled for May 19, 2026, at 2 p.m. in Building 39’s Computer Lab at VA Providence, will provide Veterans with the opportunity to learn more about careers in farming, potential employment pathways and the benefits of working in Rhode Island’s agricultural sector.



As VA Providence continues to expand outreach efforts focused on employment, wellness and community reintegration, events like this help connect Veterans with nontraditional career fields that offer meaningful work, hands-on experience and opportunities for long-term growth.



Veterans interested in exploring a new path are encouraged to attend and hear directly from representatives about available opportunities, expectations and the growing role of sustainable agriculture in the region.